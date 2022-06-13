Sowakula makes All Blacks squad

[File Photo]

Pita Gus Sowakula has finally made the All Blacks squad.

Sowakula is one of the four players with links to Fiji in the 36-man All Blacks squad which has been unveiled for the Steinlager Series against Ireland next month.

More later.

Article continues after advertisement

All Blacks Squad

Hookers

Dane Coles (Hurricanes, Wellington)

Codie Taylor (Crusaders, Canterbury)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (Chiefs, Waikato)

Props

Aidan Ross* (Chiefs, Bay of Plenty)

George Bower (Crusaders, Otago)

Nepo Laulala (Blues, Counties Manukau)

Ofa Tuungafasi (Blues, Northland)

Karl Tu’inukuafe (Blues, North Harbour)

Angus Ta’avao (Chiefs, Auckland)

Locks

Samuel Whitelock (Crusaders, Canterbury)

Brodie Retallick (Chiefs, Hawkes Bay)

Scott Barrett (Crusaders, Taranaki)

Josh Lord (Chiefs, Taranaki)

Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs, Taranaki)

Loose Forwards

Pita Gus Sowakula* (Chiefs, Taranaki)

Sam Cane – Captain (Chiefs, Bay of Plenty)

Dalton Papalii (Blues, Counties Manukau)

Ardie Savea (Hurricanes, Wellington)

Akira Ioane (Blues, Auckland)

Hoskins Sotutu (Blues, Counties Manukau)

Halfbacks

Folau Fakatava* (Highlanders, Hawkes Bay)

Aaron Smith (Highlanders, Manawatu)

Finlay Christie (Blues, Tasman)

First five-eighths

Stephen Perofeta* (Blues, Taranaki)

Beauden Barrett (Blues, Taranaki)

Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders, Canterbury)

Mid-fielders

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck* (Blues, Auckland)

Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs, Waikato)

Jack Goodhue (Crusaders, Northland)

Rieko Ioane (Blues, Auckland)

David Havili (Crusaders, Tasman)

Outside backs

Leicester Fainga’anuku* (Crusaders, Tasman)

Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes, Taranaki)

Will Jordan (Crusaders, Tasman)

Caleb Clarke (Blues, Auckland)

Sevu Reece (Crusaders, Tasman)