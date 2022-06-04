Sowakula helps Chiefs book semi-final spot

Fiji-born Pita Gus Sowakula scored a try for the Chiefs

Fiji-born Pita Gus Sowakula scored a try for the Chiefs as they ran riot against the Waratahs to book a spot in the semi-finals of the Super Rugby Pacific.

In the first of three quarter-finals today, the Chiefs took down the Waratahs 39-15, a convincing win for the Hamilton side.

Other tries were scored by Alex Nankivell, Luke Jacobson and two by halfbackBrad Webber.

The Waratahs managed only two tries.

During the break, the Chiefs led 27-10.

Last night, the Crusaders beat the Reds 37-15 in their quarter-final match.