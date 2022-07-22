Sowakula dropped from All Blacks

Pita Gus Sowakula has been dropped from the New Zealand All Blacks for the upcoming Rugby Championships [Sourxce: Newstalk ZB]

Fijian Pita Gus Sowakula has been dropped from the New Zealand All Blacks for the upcoming Rugby Championships.

Sowakula, who made his debut in the series loss against Ireland, is replaced in the loose forwards by Shannon Frizell.

George Bower, Hoskins Sotutu and Sevu Reece are the Fijians named in the squad with Sam Cane retaining the captaincy.

The side plays South Africa in its opening match on August 7 at 3.05am.



[Source: All Blacks/Twitter]

Full squad:

Dane Coles (35, Hurricanes / Wellington, 81)

Samisoni Taukeiaho (24, Chiefs / Waikato, 11)

Codie Taylor (31, Crusaders / Canterbury, 69)

Props

Aidan Ross (26, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 1)

George Bower (30, Crusaders / Otago, 14)

Nepo Laulala (30, Blues / Counties Manukau, 41)

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (30, Blues / Northland, 47)

Ethan de Groot (23, Highlanders / Southland, 4)

Angus Ta’avao (32, Chiefs / Auckland, 22)

Locks

Scott Barrett (28, Crusaders / Taranaki, 50)

Brodie Retallick (31, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay, 95)

Patrick Tuipulotu (29, Blues / Auckland, 42)

Tupou Vaa’i (22, Chiefs / Taranaki, 12)

Samuel Whitelock (33, Crusaders / Canterbury, 134)

Loose Forwards

Sam Cane – Captain (30, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 80)

Shannon Frizell (28, Highlanders / Tasman, 17)

Akira Ioane (27, Blues / Auckland, 14)

Dalton Papalii (24, Blues / Counties Manukau, 15)

Ardie Savea (28, Hurricanes / Wellington, 62)

Hoskins Sotutu (24, Blues / Counties Manukau, 10)

Backs:

Halfbacks

Finlay Christie (26, Blues / Tasman, 6)

Folau Fakatava (22, Highlanders / Hawke’s Bay, 2)

Aaron Smith (33, Highlanders / Manawatu, 105)

First five–eighths

Beauden Barrett (31, Blues / Taranaki, 104)

Richie Mo’unga (28, Crusaders / Canterbury, 35)

Stephen Perofeta (25, Blues / Taranaki *)

Midfielders

Jack Goodhue (27, Crusaders / Northland, 18)

David Havili (27, Crusaders / Tasman, 16)

Rieko Ioane (25, Blues / Auckland, 50)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (29, Blues / Auckland, 1)

Quinn Tupaea (23, Chiefs / Waikato, 9)

Outside backs

Jordie Barrett (25, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 39)

Caleb Clarke (23, Blues / Auckland, 5)

Leicester Fainga’anuku (22, Crusaders / Tasman, 2)

Will Jordan (24, Crusaders / Tasman, 15)

Sevu Reece (25, Crusaders / Tasman, 20)

Replacement players travelling to South Africa:

Josh Dickson (27, Highlanders / Otago, *)

Braydon Ennor (25, Crusaders / Canterbury, 5)

Tyrel Lomax (26, Hurricanes / Tasman, 14)

Unavailable for selection due to injury:

Joe Moody, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ethan Blackadder and Josh Lord

Unavailable for selection due to New Zealand Rugby return to play criteria:

Damian McKenzie