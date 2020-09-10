Souths win thriller to roll onto finals as Tigers' hopes go in the bin

The Rabbitohs held off a fast-finishing Wests Tigers side to keep their top-four hopes alive with a 26-24 win at Bankwest Stadium on Thursday night.

In the early going it seemed Wayne Bennett’s men were in the mood to rack up a huge score, running in three tries in 15 minutes to skip out to 20-0 lead, but the Tigers dug deep just as they did at Lottoland in round 17.

Tries to Dane Gagai (11th minute), Corey Allan (24th) and Campbell Graham (26th) had the Tigers on the ropes before Luke Garner crossed in the 33rd minute and a touch of Benji Marshall magic put Tommy Talau over to bring it back to 20-12 at the break.

The Tigers lost Alex Twal to the sin bin for a professional foul nine minutes into the second half and tempers flared shortly after when Gagai threw the ball at Luke Brooks’s head and both men were binned for punching in the ensuing melee.

With Twal just seconds away from returning to the field the Bunnies capitalised on their one-man advantage when Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker combined to put Graham in for his second try.