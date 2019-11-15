South snatches win over North

South beat North 38-35 in a highly entertaining match at Wellington’s windswept, barren Sky Stadium.

Breakout Crusaders star Will Jordan claimed the match-winning try, his second of the evening, four and a half minutes into added time to hand the South victory over their Northern counterparts in the first inter-island match for eight years.

However unlikely, on the basis of this outstanding performance many would love to see this match – with high school selection criteria – made a permanent fixture on the rugby calendar.

With the South down by four points, replacement playmaker Josh Ioane laid on a pinpoint cross-field kick after a string of penalties which Jordan snaffled from Mitchell Hunt’s grasp to seal victory for the southern underdogs.

South 38 (Will Jordan 2, Nepo Laulala, Jordie Barrett, Tyrel Lomax tries; Barrett 5 cons, pen)

North 35 (Rieko Ioane 2, Damian McKenzie, Aaron Smith, Ash Dixon tries; McKenzie 5 cons)

HT: 17-14

NORTH: 1-Karl Tu’inukuafe 2-Asafo Aumua, 3-Ofa Tuungafasi, 4-Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 5-Tupou Vaa’i, 6-Akira Ioane, 7-Ardie Savea, 8-Hoskins Sotutu, 9-TJ Perenara, 10-Beauden Barrett, 11-Caleb Clarke, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 13-Rieko Ioane, 14-Sevu Reece, 15-Damian McKenzie

Replacements: 16-Ash Dixon, 17-Ayden Johnstone, 18-Angus Ta’avao, 19-Scott Scrafton, 20- Dalton Papalii, 21-Aaron Smith, 22-Peter Umaga-Jensen, 23-Mitchell Hunt

SOUTH: 1-Joe Moody, 2-Codie Taylor, 3-Nepo Laulala, 4-Samuel Whitelock (captain), 5-Mitchell Dunshea, 6-Shannon Frizell, 7-Tom Christie, 8-Tom Sanders, 9-Brad Weber, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 11-George Bridge, 12-Jack Goodhue, 13-Brayden Ennor, 14-Will Jordan, 15-Jordie Barrett

Replacements: 16-Liam Coltman, 17-George Bower, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 20-Dillon Hunt, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Josh Ioane, 23-Leicester Faingaanuku

[Source: NZ Herald]