South Pacific nations losing out in club-versus-country battle

The chief executive of the global players’ union says Rugby players from the South Pacific islands are being caught up in a tug-of-war.

This is because of their European clubs place “undue pressure” on them not to play international matches.

Omar Hassanein, of International Rugby Players, said that the national team of Samoa had even been deprived of players at last year’s Rugby World Cup – a situation which would be unthinkable in the football equivalent.

World Rugby’s Regulation 9 dictates that players must be released by clubs for internationals, but it is not always cut and dried for professionals from outside the top tier of nations.

Clubs sometimes try to get around the rule by implicitly promising a bonus or contract if players skip international matches, while the out-of-contract players are even more vulnerable to pressure.

“The Pacific nations of Tonga, Fiji and Samoa struggle to get hold of their players and that is going to continue because the player needs to put food on the table,” Hassanein told Reuters on the sidelines of an International Labour Organisation conference on athletes’ rights.