Rugby

South Canterbury to battle Thomas Valley in final

Source: Provincial Rugby News
October 31, 2021 12:55 pm

The Bunnings National Provincial Heartland Championship will feature South Canterbury and Thomas Valley in the finals after its bonus point wins this weekend.

South Canterbury celebrated with a 43-22 win over Mid Canterbury to rock their chances of contesting the Lochore Cup final as they slipped to share of fifth place on 20 points with North Otago, who suffered a 12-45 loss to Whanganui.

Whanganui sit in third place two points ahead of Horowhenua Kapiti who leap-frogged North Otago and Mid Canterbury to sit fourth on 23 points.

