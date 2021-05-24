South Canterbury to battle Thomas Valley in final

The Bunnings National Provincial Heartland Championship will feature South Canterbury and Thomas Valley in the finals after its bonus point wins this weekend.

South Canterbury celebrated with a 43-22 win over Mid Canterbury to rock their chances of contesting the Lochore Cup final as they slipped to share of fifth place on 20 points with North Otago, who suffered a 12-45 loss to Whanganui.

Whanganui sit in third place two points ahead of Horowhenua Kapiti who leap-frogged North Otago and Mid Canterbury to sit fourth on 23 points.