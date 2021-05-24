Home

Rugby

South Africa too strong for Pumas

BBC Sport
August 22, 2021 7:50 am

Second-half tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Malcolm Marx helped South Africa to a 29-10 victory over an ill-disciplined Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Fly-half Handre Pollard kicked 19 points as the Springboks dominated with Mapimpi going over after Willie le Roux’s pinpoint pass.

Hooker Marx dotted down less than 10 minutes later but they failed to score more to get the bonus point.

Pablo Matera scored the Pumas’ only try in added time in a scrappy finish.

