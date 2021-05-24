Home

Rugby

South Africa makes changes for Saturdays test

August 18, 2021 12:22 pm

South Africa have made changes for its second test against Argentina on Saturday.

The starting team consists of the players who missed last week’s 32-12 win against the same opponents.

Six in the backline and five in the pack while the bench also contains numerous new faces.

With coach Jacques Nienaber recalling a host of players who featured in the recent series win over the British & Irish Lions, only lock Lood De Jager, flanker Siya Kolisi, no.8 Jasper Wiese and scrum half Cobus Reinach retain their starting places.

Reinach is part of the same backline that contested the final Test against the British & Irish Lions two weeks ago.

This sees Handré Pollard back at fly half, Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am return to the midfield while the back three consists of Makazole Mapimpi, Cheslin Kolbe and Willie le Roux.

Second row Marvin Orie earns a first Test start following five previous appearances off the bench.


Hooker Malcolm Marx and prop Trevor Nyakane have been promoted to the starting front row where they are joined by Thomas du Toit who makes his first test start of the season.

In the back row Franco Mostert steps in for Kwagga Smith, who moves to the bench in place of the injured Marco van Staden.

The replacements bench features a six-two split of forwards with the uncapped Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg joined by Janse van Rensburg plus front rowers Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe all of whom had a break last weekend.

The two backs on the bench are scrum half Jaden Hendrikse and Damian Willemse.

