South Africa ensuring no mistakes in play-off

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 23, 2022 12:50 pm
South Africa went into the Malaga 7s as top favorites after four consecutive Cup victories.

The side however was made to work hard in the quarter-final against Canada earlier this morning.

The Canadians competed ferociously at the breakdown and had a try disallowed for a knock-on, as no score was registered by half time.

Player Branco du Preez says it wasn’t an easy fight against the Canadians.

“I mean hats off to the boys we stuck to our defense system and I think we worked really hard to keep them out on not scoring any points, hats off to Canada they really brought it out and on to the next one.”

South Africa’s next task will be Australia in a mouthwatering semi-final tonight after the third seeds defeated USA 26-7 thanks to a scintillating second half showing.

The other semi-final will feature England going against Argentina.

You can catch the live action of the Malaga 7s on FBC TV airing at 8.50pm tonight on the Walesi platform.

