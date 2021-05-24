South Africa aims to stay on top

South Africa is ready to prove themselves as the top ranked rugby nation at the Rugby Championship.

Team captain Siya Kolisi says if there had not been any pandemic last year, their goal to be the number one would consistently stay.

Following their 2019 World Cup triumph and recent series victory over the British & Irish Lions Kolisi says to be the number one is the drive as they do not want to be a one-off winner.

Article continues after advertisement

Though the Springboks beat the world in Japan and last weekend narrowly edged the touring Lions 2-1 in their three-Test series, they’ve played second fiddle to New Zealand with just a single success in the southern hemisphere championship over the last eight years.

His side have been top of World Rugby’s rankings despite not playing for 20 months from the World Cup win until last month because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet their top ranking will come under threat over the next few weeks as they take on Argentina on successive weekends in Port Elizabeth and then travel for two Tests away against each of Australia and the All Blacks.

He is one of five players remaining from last Saturday’s 19-16 win over the Lions in a much-changed home team to take on the Pumas next Sunday.

[Source: Rugby Pass]