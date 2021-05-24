Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors|Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections|Test positivity remains high for the Central Division|Market vendors producing fake vaccination cards|More youth clubs formed during the pandemic|Coral Coast Villages on high alert|Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora|No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|Unvaccinated Fijians could strain health services|Ministry reviews Central Division containment border|13 new COVID-19 deaths|Police continue COVID Health enforcement|
Full Coverage

Rugby

South Africa aims to stay on top

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 14, 2021 4:08 pm
The Springboks team to face Argentina [Source: Springboks/Twitter]

South Africa is ready to prove themselves as the top ranked rugby nation at the Rugby Championship.

Team captain Siya Kolisi says if there had not been any pandemic last year, their goal to be the number one would consistently stay.

Following their 2019 World Cup triumph and recent series victory over the British & Irish Lions Kolisi says to be the number one is the drive as they do not want to be a one-off winner.

Article continues after advertisement

Though the Springboks beat the world in Japan and last weekend narrowly edged the touring Lions 2-1 in their three-Test series, they’ve played second fiddle to New Zealand with just a single success in the southern hemisphere championship over the last eight years.

His side have been top of World Rugby’s rankings despite not playing for 20 months from the World Cup win until last month because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet their top ranking will come under threat over the next few weeks as they take on Argentina on successive weekends in Port Elizabeth and then travel for two Tests away against each of Australia and the All Blacks.

He is one of five players remaining from last Saturday’s 19-16 win over the Lions in a much-changed home team to take on the Pumas next Sunday.

[Source: Rugby Pass]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.