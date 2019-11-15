Fast-developing loose forward Hoskins Sotutu will remain with the Blues until at least 2022.

The 21-year-old has added a further two years to his initial contract after joining the Blues in 2019.

Sotutu came through the organization’s development program, playing for Auckland and New Zealand Under-20s.

Article continues after advertisement

Blues Coach Leon MacDonald says Sotutu has been one of the team stand-outs so far this season with a unique skillset.

MacDonald adds the 21-year-old has set-up tries with his kicking and with accurate missed passes yet he can do the core roles of carrying hard, offloading, making his tackles and an asset in the lineout.

The son of 1999 Flying Fijians Rugby World Cup inside centre Waisake Sotutu has been a standout in Investec Super Rugby this year with nearly 500m in carries, an average of around 50m per game, and is currently fourth highest in this part of the game in the Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa statistics.

He averages over eight tackles per game and is currently top of the tackle count in Super Rugby Aotearoa with 38 in three games.

MacDonald said Sotutu had initially indicated his desire to re-sign earlier but the Covid-19 lockdown had stalled the formalities.

The Blues expect to finalize other contract extensions before the end of the competition.