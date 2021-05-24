Rugby
Sotutu to start for All Blacks against USA
October 22, 2021 6:25 am
Hoskins Sotutu will start for the All Blacks in the clash against the USA on Sunday.
The Blues player with links to Fiji will don the number eight jersey and is paired with Luke Jacobson and Dalton Papali’i in the loose forwards while Sam Cane who returns from a chest muscle surgery will come off the bench.
Back in business in the USA 🇺🇸#1874Cup pic.twitter.com/Mo2O4SlTEA
— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 21, 2021Article continues after advertisement
George Bower is also listed but on the reserves.
Sam Whitelock, who hasn’t played a test since the 59-22 win over the Wallabies on August 14th will captain the side.
Richie Mounga is back on kicking duties starting at number 10 with halfback Finlay Christie making his first Test start.
All Blacks squad:
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Angus Ta’avao
4. Samuel Whitelock – captain
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Luke Jacobson
7. Dalton Papalii
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Richie Mo’unga
11. George Bridge
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Braydon Ennor
14. Will Jordan
15. Damian McKenzie
16. Dane Coles
17. George Bower
18. Tyrel Lomax
19. Josh Lord – new cap
20. Sam Cane
21. TJ Perenara
22. Beauden Barrett
23. Anton Lienert-Brown
Open top bus tour in D.C. 🚍🇺🇸#1874Cup pic.twitter.com/SmNsfnlLeM
— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 21, 2021