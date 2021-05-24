Sotutu to start for All Blacks against USA

Hoskins Sotutu will start for the All Blacks in the clash against the USA on Sunday.

The Blues player with links to Fiji will don the number eight jersey and is paired with Luke Jacobson and Dalton Papali’i in the loose forwards while Sam Cane who returns from a chest muscle surgery will come off the bench.

Back in business in the USA 🇺🇸#1874Cup pic.twitter.com/Mo2O4SlTEA — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 21, 2021 Article continues after advertisement

George Bower is also listed but on the reserves.

Sam Whitelock, who hasn’t played a test since the 59-22 win over the Wallabies on August 14th will captain the side.

Richie Mounga is back on kicking duties starting at number 10 with halfback Finlay Christie making his first Test start.

All Blacks squad:

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Samuel Whitelock – captain

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Luke Jacobson

7. Dalton Papalii

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. George Bridge

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Braydon Ennor

14. Will Jordan

15. Damian McKenzie

16. Dane Coles

17. George Bower

18. Tyrel Lomax

19. Josh Lord – new cap

20. Sam Cane

21. TJ Perenara

22. Beauden Barrett

23. Anton Lienert-Brown