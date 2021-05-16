Home

Rugby

Sotutu teams up with Counties for NPC

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 5, 2021 4:20 pm
Hoskins Sotutu [Source: Allblacks.com]

All Blacks and Blues number eight Hoskins Sotutu has signed with the Counties Manukau for this year’s National Provincial Championship.

The youngster made his All Blacks debut last year when he came off the bench against Australia in the first Bledisloe Cup test.

Sotutu’s father Waisake attended Wesley College and played for Counties while still at school.

Article continues after advertisement

The 22 year old will feature for Counties with his Blues teammates, Dalton Papali’i and Nepo Laulala.

Sotutu says his excited join Counties Manukau and he hopes to develop and grow as a player.

Head Coach Tai Lavea says Sotutu is first and foremost a top young man making his mark at the highest level and he’s also passionate about helping grow the community game in Counties Manukau.

[Source: allblacks.com]

