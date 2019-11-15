Sotutu starting to make his mark

Another player with links to Fiji is being regarded as an All Blacks prospect.

Auckland Blues 21 year old number eight Hoskins Sotutu is one of two players that stood out in the first few rounds of Super Rugby before it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other number eight is Crusaders’ Cullen Grace.

Both players have been regarded as potential number eight for the All Blacks in the not too distant future.

Sotutu is the the son of 1999 Rugby World Cup Flying Fijians inside center Waisake Sotutu who was also a former Blues player.

Young Sotutu’s rise for the Blues this season means minimal game time for All Black Akira Ioane.

Speaking to Rugby Pass Sotutu says last year he was basically just training the whole time and didn’t get much game time as he played only one game.

But this year he has turned out six times for the Blues after seven Super Rugby rounds.