Sotutu, Reece and Bower in traveling squad

Hoskins Sotutu, Sevuloni Reece and George Bower are in the All Blacks traveling squad to Australia for the Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks squad assembled in Auckland today before going to Australia then onto the northern tour to the USA and Europe.

Head Coach Ian Foster says they’ll be playing ten Tests in 12 weeks in both the southern and northern hemispheres.

He adds with Covid-19 travel and quarantine restrictions, it will be a tour like no other for the side in the professional era.

Foster says they can’t wait to get underway and once again represent New Zealand on the world stage.

The All Blacks’ next Test is against Australia before Tests against Argentina and South Africa.

All Blacks travelling squad

Forwards:

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Codie Taylor.

Props: George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Angus Ta’avao, Karl Tu’inukuafe and Ofa Tuungafasi.

Locks: Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu and Tupou Vaa’i.

Loose forwards: Ethan Blackadder, Akira Ioane, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea and Hoskins Sotutu.

Backs:

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, TJ Perenara and Brad Weber.

First five–eighths: Beauden Barrett.

Midfielders: Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown and Quinn Tupaea.

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie and Sevu Reece.