Sotutu, Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens for Drua clash

Hoskins Sotutu and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens are on the Blues’ starting line-up against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this weekend.

Sotutu takes his usual position at number-eight while Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens starts at fullback.

Beauden Barrett will captain the Auckland-based side for the first time.

Boys are awnnn for Super Round 🔥 – Beauden Barrett captains the team for the first time 👨‍✈️

– Lisati Milo-Harris on debut off the bench Dalton’s on AB leave, back next week 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/x11dLo2WLd — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) April 21, 2022

The Blues face the Drua on Saturday at 7.05pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Team List:

Jordan Lay

Ricky Riccitelli

Nepo Laulala

James Tucker

Sam Darry

Tom Robinson

Adrian Choat

Hoskins Sotutu

Taufa Funaki

Beauden Barrett

AJ Lam

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Rieko Ioane

Mark Telea

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens