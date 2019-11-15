Sotutu on the bench for All Blacks

Another player with links to Fiji will make his debut for the All Blacks on Sunday against the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup test.

Blues number eight Hoskins Sotutu is one of three new All Blacks named on the bench, the other two are lock Tupou Vaa’i and winger Caleb Clarke.

Hoskins is the son of 1999 Flying Fijians World Cup inside center Waisake Sotutu.

The All Blacks starting pack features the experienced front row of Joe Moody at loosehead prop, Ofa Tuungafasi, and 50-Test hooker Codie Taylor in the number two jersey.

Samuel Whitelock will play his 118th Test at lock alongside Patrick Tuipulotu, while in the loose forwards, Captain Sam Cane is at seven, Shannon Frizell gets the nod at blindside flanker, while Ardie Savea starts at number eight.

In the backs, Aaron Smith will play his 93rd, Richie Mo’unga starts first five while Jack Goodhue at 12 and Rieko Ioane in his first Test start at centre make up the midfield.

The starting back three is Jordie Barrett on the right-wing, George Bridge on the left, with Beauden Barrett at fullback.

The All Blacks host the Wallabies at 3pm on Sunday.