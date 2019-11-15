Sotutu gets first start for All Blacks

The All Blacks have made minimal changes to their squad for this weekend’s Tri-Nations curtain-raiser against the Wallabies in Sydney.

Head coach Ian Foster made three adjustments to the starting line-up that claimed a 27-7 Bledisloe win over Australia in Auckland two weeks ago.

Hoskins Sotutu will get his first start at number eight replacing Ardie Savea with captain Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell remaining on the flanks.

The other changes to the starting side see veteran lock Sam Whitelock return to the line-up in place of rookie Tupou Vaa’i after missing the Auckland clash with a concussion and Karl Tu’inukuafe starts at loosehead prop for Joe Moody.

On the bench, Tyrel Lomax has been called in to replace Nepo Laulala as a reserve prop with Laulala also on maternity leave.

Dalton Papalii fills the void left by Sotutu’s promotion to the starting line-up.

The big change on the bench though is the return of Ngani Laumape who has recovered from a broken arm suffered in this year’s Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Jordie Barrett, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Samuel Whitelock, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 3. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2. Dane Coles, 1. Karl Tu’uinukuafe

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Alex Hodgman, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Ngani Laumape, 23. Rieko Ioane

[Source: TVNZ]