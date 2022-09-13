Sotutu back in starting line-up

Hoskins Sotutu.

Hoskins Sotutu returns to the All Blacks starting side and will feature at number eight against the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup test.

This will be Sotutu’s first appearance for New Zealand since he started against Italy last November.

Sotutu has played 10 tests since his debut against Australia in 2020.

The All Blacks will be hosted by the Wallabies on Thursday at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

The match starts at 9.45pm.

All Blacks match-day 23 (Test caps in brackets):

1.Ethan de Groot (8)

2.Samisoni Taukei’aho (15)

3.Tyrel Lomax (18)

4.Brodie Retallick (96)

5.Samuel Whitelock (138)

6.Scott Barrett (54)

7.Sam Cane © (84)

8.Hoskins Sotutu (10)

9.Aaron Smith (109)

10.Richie Mo’unga (39)

11.Caleb Clarke (9)

12.David Havili (20)

13.Rieko Ioane (54)

14.Will Jordan (19)

15.Jordie Barrett (43)

16.Dane Coles (83)

17.George Bower (18)

18.Fletcher Newell (3)

19.Akira Ioane (17)

20.Dalton Papali’i (16)

21.Finlay Christie (10)

22.Beauden Barrett (107)

23.Quinn Tupaea (13)