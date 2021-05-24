Sotutu back following late changes for All Blacks

The All Blacks have brought in Hoskins Sotutu as a loose forward reserve for tonight’s Rugby Championship Test against South Africa.

This follows the withdrawal of Luke Jacobson who was to start at number eight due to a stomach bug.

Captain Ardie Savea will now move to number eight and Ethan Blackadder will start at seven while Sotutu comes on to the bench in the 20 jersey.

Blackadder was initially named to come off the bench and Sotutu was not in the match day 23 that was announced on Thursday.

The All Blacks take on the Springboks in their 100th Test tonight at 7:05pm before Australia hosts Argentina at 10pm.



[Source: All Blacks]