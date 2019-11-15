Sotutu and Reece named for North vs South clash

Fiji born Sevu Reece and Hoskins Sotutu have been named for New Zealand’s historic North vs South clash.

Reece and Sotutu are included in the North squad.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster in a statement said the competition is a chance for the players to be part of something special given it is a once-in-a-generation clash.

Article continues after advertisement

Eligibility rules are based on what province a player debuted for.

This means Jack Goodhue and Jordie Barrett will play for the South Island while Brother Beauden Barrett will play for the north.

Despite growing up in the south, Waikato’s Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian MacKenzie will play for the North.

The decision on whether the August 29 game will be moved from Eden Park will be made on Friday.

Auckland is currently operating under level 3 restrictions which limits gatherings to groups of 10 people as the super city tackles an outbreak of Covid-19.

North squad

· Asafo Aumua (Wellington)

· Ash Dixon (Hawke’s Bay)

· Kurt Eklund (Auckland).

· Alex Fidow (Wellington)

· Ayden Johnstone (Waikato)

· Angus Ta’avao (Auckland)

· Karl Tu’inukuafe (North Harbour)

· Ofa Tuungafasi (Auckland)

· Scott Scrafton (Auckland)

· Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland and captain)

· Tupou Vaa’i (Taranaki)

· Lachlan Boshier (Taranaki)

· Akira Ioane (Auckland)

· Dalton Papalii (Auckland)

· Ardie Savea (Wellington)

· Hoskins Sotutu (Auckland)

· TJ Perenara (Wellington)

· Aaron Smith (Manawatu)

· Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Taranaki)

· Beauden Barrett (Taranaki)

· Rieko Ioane (Auckland)

· Anton Lienert-Brown (Waikato)

· Peter Umaga-Jensen (Wellington)

· Caleb Clarke (Auckland)

· Mitchell Hunt (Auckland)

· Damian McKenzie (Waikato)

· Sevu Reece (Waikato)

· Mark Telea (North Harbour).

South squad

· Liam Coltman (Otago)

· Andrew Makalio (Tasman)

· Codie Taylor (Canterbury)

· George Bower (Otago)

· Alex Hodgman (Canterbury)

· Nepo Laulala (Canterbury)

· Tyrel Lomax (Tasman)

· Joe Moody (Canterbury)

· Mitchell Dunshea (Canterbury)

· Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Southland)

· Samuel Whitelock (Canterbury and captain)

· Tom Christie (Canterbury)

· Shannon Frizell (Tasman)

· Dillon Hunt (Otago)

· Reed Prinsep (Canterbury)

· Tom Sanders (Canterbury)

· Finlay Christie (Tasman)

· Mitchell Drummond (Canterbury)

· Brad Weber (Otago)

· Josh Ioane (Otago)

· Richie Mo’unga (Canterbury)

· Braydon Ennor (Canterbury)

· Leicester Faingaanuku (Tasman)

· Jack Goodhue (Canterbury)

· Sio Tomkinson (Otago)

· Jordie Barrett (Canterbury)

· George Bridge (Canterbury)

· Will Jordan (Tasman)