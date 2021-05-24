Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases grow, new area of concern in Lautoka|20% of infections could become severely ill|Response strategy changes, severe cases take priority|Domestic repatriation program on hold|Fijians to learn how to defend against COVID-19|489 members supported through home loan assistance|SIDS economies will struggle post COVID|Development partners pledge further support|Goundar Shipping takes precautionary measure|Over 100 COVID-19 cases in Tailevu villages alone|Low vaccination turnout in Bua|People of Ra urged to not let their guard down|President acknowledges Australia for assistance|Fiji Chamber of Commerce supports vaccination campaign|Over 300 new infections with four deaths|Ministry launches vaccine dashboard|Dosing interval to be reduced: Dr Devi|We must be prepared for future pandemics: PM|Test positivity continues upward trend|More patients with severe disease testing positive|Raiwai community steps up|Cash assistance applications open tomorrow|Movement restricted on Gau Island|Pandemic causes disruption in medicine supply|Hoteliers look to better days|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Sorovi signs for Rebels

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 30, 2021 9:56 pm

New Flying Fijians halfback Moses Sorovi will feature for a new Super Rugby side next season.

Sorovi is one of the new signings announced by the Melbourne Rebels.

He will join former Fiji 7s squad member Ilikena Vudogo at the Rebels.

Article continues after advertisement

Hailing from Yam Island in the Torres Strait, Sorovi has made 36 appearances for the Queensland Reds after making his Super Rugby debut in 2017.

The 25 year-old carries a strong junior background having represented the Queensland and Australian Schoolboy teams in 2013, before helping Brisbane City clinch the NRC title in 2015.

Sorovi, Frank Lomani and Teti Tela according to Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter are still stuck in Australia due to the current COVID-19 situation in Queensland.

 

 

 

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.