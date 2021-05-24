Sorovi signs for Rebels

New Flying Fijians halfback Moses Sorovi will feature for a new Super Rugby side next season.

Sorovi is one of the new signings announced by the Melbourne Rebels.

He will join former Fiji 7s squad member Ilikena Vudogo at the Rebels.

Hailing from Yam Island in the Torres Strait, Sorovi has made 36 appearances for the Queensland Reds after making his Super Rugby debut in 2017.

The 25 year-old carries a strong junior background having represented the Queensland and Australian Schoolboy teams in 2013, before helping Brisbane City clinch the NRC title in 2015.

Sorovi, Frank Lomani and Teti Tela according to Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter are still stuck in Australia due to the current COVID-19 situation in Queensland.