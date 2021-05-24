Sorovi named for final Flying Fijians clash

Australian-based Moses Sorovi has been named on the bench ahead of the Vodafone Flying Fijians clash against Georgia on Sunday.

After missing the last two matches, interim head coach Gareth Baber has added Sorovi along with Luke Tagi and Eneriko Buliruarua to the squad.

Baber says he wants to give all players game-time before the tour ends and they will try and keep the same momentum they started against Spain.

📸 Gallery Update from Madrid. pic.twitter.com/tvBHhrDnh8 — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 18, 2021

Loose Head Prop Eroni Mawi gets his second start and will lock hands with Hooker Sam Matavesi and Mesake Doge at tight-head prop.

Leone Nakarawa is back into the starting line-up and will partner with Api Ratuniyarawa at locks while the flankers’ combination of Albert Tuisue and Mesulame Kunavula continue with Viliame Mata at number eight.

Frank Lomani and Ben Volavola share the halves duty while Waisea Nayacalevu and Vilimoni Botitu’s carry out midfield duties.

Aminiasi Tuimaba comes at left-wing, Josua Tuisova will be on the right and Setareki Tuicuvu will make his third consecutive start at fullback.

Baber says the final match will be about energy and experience against a good and physical Georgian pack.

He adds the team has been well led by Waisea Nayacalevu.

Fiji will take on Georgia at 2:30am and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform

The replays will be on FBC Sports at 11am and FBC TV at 10:15pm.

Vodafone Flying Fijians squad vs Georgia

1. Eroni Mawi

2. Sam Matavesi

3. Mesake Doge

4. Api Ratuniyarawa

5. Leone Nakarawa

6. Albert Tuisue

7. Mesulame Kunavula

8. Viliame Mata

9. Frank Lomani

10. Ben Volavola

11. Aminiasi Tuimaba

12. Vilimoni Boititu

13. Waisea Nayacalevu

14. Josua Tuisova

15. Setareki Tuicuvu

Reserves

16. Zuriel Togiatama

17. Peni Ravai

18. Luke Tagi

19. Tevita Ratuva

20. Masivesi Dakuwaqa

21. Moses Sorovi

22. Nikola Matawalu

23. Eneriko Buliruarua