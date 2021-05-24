Home

Rugby

Sorovi named for final Flying Fijians clash

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 19, 2021 12:50 pm
Moses Sorovi

Australian-based Moses Sorovi has been named on the bench ahead of the Vodafone Flying Fijians clash against Georgia on Sunday.

After missing the last two matches, interim head coach Gareth Baber has added Sorovi along with Luke Tagi and Eneriko Buliruarua to the squad.

Baber says he wants to give all players game-time before the tour ends and they will try and keep the same momentum they started against Spain.

Article continues after advertisement

Loose Head Prop Eroni Mawi gets his second start and will lock hands with Hooker Sam Matavesi and Mesake Doge at tight-head prop.

Leone Nakarawa is back into the starting line-up and will partner with Api Ratuniyarawa at locks while the flankers’ combination of Albert Tuisue and Mesulame Kunavula continue with Viliame Mata at number eight.

Frank Lomani and Ben Volavola share the halves duty while Waisea Nayacalevu and Vilimoni Botitu’s carry out midfield duties.

Aminiasi Tuimaba comes at left-wing, Josua Tuisova will be on the right and Setareki Tuicuvu will make his third consecutive start at fullback.

Baber says the final match will be about energy and experience against a good and physical Georgian pack.

He adds the team has been well led by Waisea Nayacalevu.

Fiji will take on Georgia at 2:30am and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform

The replays will be on FBC Sports at 11am and FBC TV at 10:15pm.

Vodafone Flying Fijians squad vs Georgia
1. Eroni Mawi
2. Sam Matavesi
3. Mesake Doge
4. Api Ratuniyarawa
5. Leone Nakarawa
6. Albert Tuisue
7. Mesulame Kunavula
8. Viliame Mata
9. Frank Lomani
10. Ben Volavola
11. Aminiasi Tuimaba
12. Vilimoni Boititu
13. Waisea Nayacalevu
14. Josua Tuisova
15. Setareki Tuicuvu
Reserves
16. Zuriel Togiatama
17. Peni Ravai
18. Luke Tagi
19. Tevita Ratuva
20. Masivesi Dakuwaqa
21. Moses Sorovi
22. Nikola Matawalu
23. Eneriko Buliruarua

