Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Contacts called back for quarantine at CWM|McDonalds outlet in Laucala Bay closed|Naulu Health Centre temporarily closed|More arrests made for breaching COVID-19 restrictions|Government will continue assisting Fijians|Roadside business faces challenges|Fiji records 89 new COVID-19 cases|Discussion underway for Fijians to return home|Positive cases occurring within known clusters|Mitigation measures are well documented |Following COVID-19 measures can stop the spread of virus|Nawaka protest pose high risk of transmission|Mitigating adverse impacts of COVID-19 a priority|200 infections mark critical point for MoH|Severe cases likely following spike in COVID-19|Targeted lockdowns will continue|SCC erects barriers at recreational facilities|More than 200 Fijians visit FEMAT facility|Fiji Disabled People’s Federation works to address challenges|SCC to investigate Fijians breaking protocols|Votua Lalai villagers raise concerns|Government receives more PPEs|No breaches in Central and Northern divisions|Retailers engage in e-commerce|Fiji's COVID-19 cases exploding as 105 test positive|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Sorovi and Mataele named for All Blacks tests

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 15, 2021 3:35 pm
Moses Sorovi [left] and Manasa Mataele

Super Rugby players Manasa Mataele and Moses Sorovi are two of the eight new faces in the Flying Fijians 33 member squad that has been announced to take on the All Blacks next month.

Other new players include Namosi stars Onisi Ratave and Vinaya Habosi, Brive players from France hooker Peniami Narisia, Kitione Kamikamica and Eneriko Buliruarua plus former Fiji 7s star Vilimoni Botitu.

Tailevu halfback Simione Kuruvoli joins Ratave and Habosi as the local players making the cut.

Article continues after advertisement


Moses Sorovi [Source: Rugby.com.au]

Mesake Doge returns to the squad with Setareki Tuicuvu and Teti Tela.

The senior players named by Head Coach Vern Cotter are captain Levani Botia, Peni Ravai, Leone Nakarawa, Albert Tuisue, Ben Volavola, Nemani Nadolo, Kini Murimurivalu, Waisea Nayacalevu and Peceli Yato.


Nemani Nadolo

Eroni Mawi, Haereiti Hetet, Mesulame Dolokoto, Luke Tagi, Leeroy Atalifo, Tevita Ratuva, Temo Mayanavanua, Mesulame Kunavula, John Dyer, Frank Lomani and Eroni Sau make up the rest of the squad.


Frank Lomani [Source: Planet Rugby]

Fiji Rugby General Manager, Simon Raiwalui, says everyone at FRU has been working hard so that those traveling from Europe and players plus management leaving Fiji on Friday don’t face any difficulties in terms of the COVID-19 protocols.

Raiwalui says everybody has to follow quarantine protocols to be able to play rugby in New Zealand and FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor has done a lot of work behind the scene to organize the procedures.

The former Flying Fijians skipper adds World Rugby has been actively and positively helping players to get across from Europe to New Zealand.

Fiji will play the All Blacks on the 10th and 17th of next month in Dunedin and Hamilton respectively.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.