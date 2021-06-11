Sorovi and Mataele named for All Blacks tests

Super Rugby players Manasa Mataele and Moses Sorovi are two of the eight new faces in the Flying Fijians 33 member squad that has been announced to take on the All Blacks next month.

Other new players include Namosi stars Onisi Ratave and Vinaya Habosi, Brive players from France hooker Peniami Narisia, Kitione Kamikamica and Eneriko Buliruarua plus former Fiji 7s star Vilimoni Botitu.

Tailevu halfback Simione Kuruvoli joins Ratave and Habosi as the local players making the cut.

Article continues after advertisement



Moses Sorovi [Source: Rugby.com.au]

Mesake Doge returns to the squad with Setareki Tuicuvu and Teti Tela.

The senior players named by Head Coach Vern Cotter are captain Levani Botia, Peni Ravai, Leone Nakarawa, Albert Tuisue, Ben Volavola, Nemani Nadolo, Kini Murimurivalu, Waisea Nayacalevu and Peceli Yato.



Nemani Nadolo

Eroni Mawi, Haereiti Hetet, Mesulame Dolokoto, Luke Tagi, Leeroy Atalifo, Tevita Ratuva, Temo Mayanavanua, Mesulame Kunavula, John Dyer, Frank Lomani and Eroni Sau make up the rest of the squad.



Frank Lomani [Source: Planet Rugby]

Fiji Rugby General Manager, Simon Raiwalui, says everyone at FRU has been working hard so that those traveling from Europe and players plus management leaving Fiji on Friday don’t face any difficulties in terms of the COVID-19 protocols.

Raiwalui says everybody has to follow quarantine protocols to be able to play rugby in New Zealand and FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor has done a lot of work behind the scene to organize the procedures.

Your 🇫🇯Flying Fijians squad to face the 🇳🇿All Blacks next moth. 🔥🏈🔥 Tough center Levani Botia will captain the side. pic.twitter.com/56dGHjj9ad — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) June 15, 2021

The former Flying Fijians skipper adds World Rugby has been actively and positively helping players to get across from Europe to New Zealand.

Fiji will play the All Blacks on the 10th and 17th of next month in Dunedin and Hamilton respectively.