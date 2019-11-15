Soro off to Korea, misses Farebrother clash

Tailevu fullback Josevani Soro wish he could be part of the team in the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge against Nadi on Saturday.

The Nakorosule, Naitasiri native will leave the country today after securing a contract with the Seoul Rugby Club in Korea.

Soro was part of the winning team last week that defeated Naitasiri 24-19 and secured their place in the 2021 Skipper Cup.

The 24-year-old says being part of the Tailevu team has taught him lifelong lessons that will linger forever.

“I have learnt a lot from the team and the coaches. One thing that our coach has always stressed on is maintaining discipline. This has helped mould me into a better person.”

Heading into the clash against Nadi, Soro says it’s all about continuing the momentum.

“Everything has been normal from the past few days nothing has changed. I know it will be a tough week and we have big shoes to fill. We will want to make our families and fans proud after we had a few challenges at the beginning of the season and I am proud at how far the team has come.”

Soro was part of the Tabadamu side that won Marist 7s title last month and he also scored a try in the final.

Nadi hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in its first Farebrother trophy defense at 3pm.

Also on Saturday Suva takes on Namosi on Saturday at 3pm at Thompson Park, Naitasiri plays Yasawa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Nadroga battles Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch the final Farebrother challenge LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports at 3pm.