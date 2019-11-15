Some teams may not challenge Farebrother

There’s a possibility that some teams may not have a chance to challenge the Farebrother Sullivan trophy this season.

The new Skipper Cup competition format which was supported by the unions and approved at the FRU Special General Meeting in December last year allows for 14 rounds of competition.

This new format gives some teams a chance to challenge the trophy twice while some may not challenge at all but it will depend on what happens in the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager Sale Sorovaki says the new format is similar to the Ranfurly Shield in New Zealand.

“According to what happens some teams may challenge twice and some teams may not even get a challenge but the fact is that it adds a bit of spice to the competition and that is what the Fiji Rugby Union had wanted to do”.

Teams like,Naitasiri, Nadroga and Suva may get to challenge the Farebrother Sullivan trophy again this season as anything can happen later in the competition.

Lautoka will challenge Namosi next week and if they win, Suva will be the next challenger because the Maroons will host the capital city side a week after.

However, if Namosi retains the trophy next weekend, then Nadroga is the next challenger on the 19th of next month.

Namosi’s last Skipper Cup home game this year is against Suva and if they still have the Farebrother, then the capital city side will be the last challenger.

Meanwhile, Tailevu will host Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in the Skipper Cup on Saturday while Nadroga face Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri match live and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

In other games, Nadi takes on Lautoka at 5pm at Prince Charles Park tomorrow and Yasawa meet Namosi at Nadovu Park 3pm on Saturday.