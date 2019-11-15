Some Skipper Cup players to join Cotter’s Barbarians

A number of Skipper Cup players will join the Barbarians squad for their clash with England later this month.

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter is the man in charge of the Barbarians for this match and he has included some local players.

Skipper Cup stars like Serupepeli Vularika, Tevita Ikanivere, Chris Minimbi, Rusiate Nasove, Nadroga prop Jone Kuriduadua and Samuela Tawake are expected to leave the country soon to join the Barbarians.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says some of these players will not return as they are also part of the Flying Fijians for the Autumn Nations Cup.

“Those players who have been selected for the Barbarians I think their flights have been sorted and they will fly to New Zealand and from NZ they will fly with Vern and his coaching panel to the UK, they’ll train, prepare few of the players will return after that match, the other players that Vern has identified will join the Flying Fijians camp.”

O’Connor adds another group of local players will join the Flying Fijians later.

These players include Frank Lomani, however, O’Connor says there are some challenges at the moment regarding their flights.

“The second group is the groups that have specifically selected to the Flying Fijians those ones we are trying to arrange their flights with World Rugby.”

The Barbarians will take on England on the 24th of this month.

Meanwhile, the Flying Fijians will start their Autumn Nations Cup campaign against France on 15th November, before playing Italy on the 21st and the last match against Scotland at Murrayfield on the 28th of November.