Some senior players rested for Suva

Suva prefers the underdog tag when they play Tailevu in round four of the Skipper Cup competition on Saturday.

The capital city side has so far recorded one loss and two wins.

Suva team manager Nemani Tuifagalele says senior players like Elia Canakaivata, Apisalome Vota and Enele Malele will be rested this week.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuifagalele adds they will have to try to match a good Tailevu side.

“Tailevu we had played a pre-Skipper Cup warm up match. They have a very strong forward as I’ve said they have a young back-liners and they will try to match up with our back-liners.”

Tailevu will host Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in the Skipper Cup on Saturday while Nadroga face Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri match live and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

In other games, Nadi takes on Lautoka at 5pm at Prince Charles Park tomorrow and Yasawa meet Namosi at Nadovu Park 3pm on Saturday.