Some Reds stars to miss Drua clash

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 8, 2022 12:59 pm
The Queensland Reds will be without their captain Lukhan Salakaia-Loto. [Source: The Senior]

The Queensland Reds will be without their captain Lukhan Salakaia-Loto when they take on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on Saturday in round four of Super Rugby Pacific.

Salakaia-Loto played just four minutes in his captaincy debut against the Western Force last Friday before limping off with an ankle injury.

The Reds are also without Tate McDermott, backrower Angus Scott-Young, first-choice hooker Alex Mafi and Suliasi Vunivalu.

Vunivalu is still several weeks away from his latest comeback.

There’s some good news for the Reds as co-captain Liam Wright may return against Fijian Drua, while Taniela Tupou and Hunter Paisami enjoyed impressive returns in their fine win in Perth.

The Reds are unbeaten after three games despite their injury concerns and takes on the Drua at Suncorp Stadium at 8:45pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana Drua will also play at the same venue at 6pm on Saturday as well.

You can watch bot games LIVE and FREE and FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

