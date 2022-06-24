Some players yet to join Flying Fijians camp

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

More than five Vodafone Flying Fijians players are expected to join the squad next week.

Head Coach Vern Cotter is taking the squad through some team bonding exercises because he believes many players are coming together for the first time.

Cotter says he’s hopeful that senior players like Levani Botia will be in the country on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

“A number of players still haven’t got here, Botia hasn’t got here, Mayanavanua still hasn’t got here, Sam Matavesi who is playing in the Premiership, and we’re missing Ben Volavola, Josua Tuisova but they’ll be here from Monday.”

The Flying Fijians are preparing for the Pacific Nations Cup which Fiji will be hosting.

Fiji takes on Tonga at 3pm next Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

They’ll play Australia A the week after before its final game against Samoa on July 16.

Both the Australia A and Samoa games will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka.