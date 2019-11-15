Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Some players fail COVID-19 tests, still in Europe

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 10, 2020 9:33 am
Flying Fijians [Source: Isaiah Washington]

Some local players and coaching staff who were part of the Flying Fijians Autumn Nations Cup campaign are still in Europe as they failed the COVID-19 tests.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor who says the players and management were tested 72 hours prior to departure.

O’Connor says the players will spend another week in Europe.

Article continues after advertisement

‘The players have left early Tuesday morning UK time, two management and four players who had non-conclusive tests remain and they’re scheduled to fly out next Tuesday from London’.

The concerned players have undergone another test and O’Connor assures that they had a contingency plan should they come across a situation as such.

The FRU CEO adds the New Zealand based players and coaches have returned home.

O’Connor says other local players are on their way and hopefully they’ll be home just in time for Christmas.

‘So the rest of the players are on their way, once they reach Nadi they’ll be quarantined for 14 days and hopefully they are released to their families on the 24th of December’.

The Flying Fijians played only one game in the ANC as some players tested positive for COVID-19 and their matches against France, Italy and Scotland had to be cancelled.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.