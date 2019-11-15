Some players fail COVID-19 tests, still in Europe

Some local players and coaching staff who were part of the Flying Fijians Autumn Nations Cup campaign are still in Europe as they failed the COVID-19 tests.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor who says the players and management were tested 72 hours prior to departure.

O’Connor says the players will spend another week in Europe.

Article continues after advertisement

‘The players have left early Tuesday morning UK time, two management and four players who had non-conclusive tests remain and they’re scheduled to fly out next Tuesday from London’.

The concerned players have undergone another test and O’Connor assures that they had a contingency plan should they come across a situation as such.

The FRU CEO adds the New Zealand based players and coaches have returned home.

O’Connor says other local players are on their way and hopefully they’ll be home just in time for Christmas.

‘So the rest of the players are on their way, once they reach Nadi they’ll be quarantined for 14 days and hopefully they are released to their families on the 24th of December’.

The Flying Fijians played only one game in the ANC as some players tested positive for COVID-19 and their matches against France, Italy and Scotland had to be cancelled.