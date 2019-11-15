Some overseas players turned down contracts for Fijiana 15s

Nine overseas players will join the Fijiana 15s squad in the coming weeks to prepare for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand this year.

However, Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula is tightlipped on the players’ names.

Seruvakula confirms the players are from Saracens in England, ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds in Australia and clubs in New Zealand.

He says these players will be given equal opportunities to prove themselves.

“Some of the overseas players will be intending to come. Some of them have turned down their contracts for the Wallaroos and for England to be part of the Fiji team. And they want to be the first in history to get into the World Cup and that is big for us.”

Seruvakula adds the main team is expected to go into camp in March.

“We are bringing in the extended squad of 71, by now we have cut it down to 35 before the overseas players arrive in March. By March we will have the nine overseas players and the core team.”

The Rugby World Cup will be held in New Zealand between September 18 and October 16 this year.