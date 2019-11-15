Some national players form team for Marist 7s

Some national men’s 7s players will play together as a team in the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

The team will be known as the Mizuno Babas.

This has been confirmed by Marist rugby club President Lawrence Tikaram during the Marist 7s Rugby Cheque handover at the Pacific Energy Headquarters in Suva today.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had a call from some of our 7s players who don’t have a registered club to play for since they have been heavily involved in the Skipper Cup provincial clubs. They’ve formed a team under the Mizuno Babas and they will be participating in the Marist 7s.”

The Mizonuo Babas along with 15 other teams are newcomers to the biggest local 7s tournament.

A total of 48 men’s, 12 youths and 8 women’s teams have been confirmed with the tournament to kick off from the 24th to the 26th of next month.