Rugby

Some key players may miss All Blacks tests: Raiwalui

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 1, 2021 2:58 pm
Semi Radradra may miss the All Blacks tests.[Pic:Planet Rugby]

The Flying Fijians are expected to be without some of its stars in Europe when they play the All Blacks next month.

This has been confirmed to Stuff by Fiji Rugby Union General Manager Rugby Simon Raiwalui.

Some of the senior players expected to miss out include captain Semi Radradra, Peceli Yato, Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia, and Josua Tuisova.

Article continues after advertisement

Raiwalui says there’s going to be some difficulty logistically, and obviously, getting into New Zealand, the players have to be in by a certain date to get into quarantine.

According to Raiwalui, there are players who won’t be able to make it due to their club commitments, and he says but that’s what it is at the moment.

However, Raiwalui says they’re are going ahead and are currently putting a squad together.

Radradra’s Bristol side is at the top of the English Premiership table and has a good chance of making the final on June 27, this means it could be impossible for Radradra to then fly to New Zealand and clear managed isolation and quarantine in time for the first test.

Raiwalui says there’s no problem with clubs releasing players because the windows are quite clear.

He adds the challenge they have now is the MIQ (Managed Isolation and Quarantine) and it’s not factored into World Rugby’s Regulation 9 window.

Fiji takes on the All Blacks in the first test on July 10 and the second test a week later on July 17.

[Source:stuff.co.nz]

 

 

 

 

