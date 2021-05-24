Rugby
Some changes for Suva against Naitasiri
April 1, 2022 12:36 pm
A few changes have been made to the defending Skipper Cup champions Suva for their round three clash with Naitasiri tomorrow.
Manoa Tamaya, Fiji 7s extended squad member Apolosi Tora, Keponi Paul, Epeli Misiamate, and Inia Tawalo are in the starting 15.
James Brown will lead the Suva brigade this week, and will be banking on experienced players like Mateo Qolisese, Enele Malele, and Jeke Suguturaga.
Suva faces Naitasiri at 3pm at Naluwai ground.
In other games tomorrow, Northland hosts Namosi at Gatward Park in Korovou, Nadi battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground.
You can watch the Nadroga and Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.
Team list:
1. Mateo Qolisese
2. Kolinio Bulabalavu
3. Joseva Nasaroa
4. Temo Raibevu
5. Manoa Tamaya
6. James Brown
7. Apolosi Tora
8. Jiuta Takubu
9. Aporosa Kenatale
10. Jeke Suguturaga
11. Keponi Paul
12. Vatiliai Dulaki
13. Epeli Misiamate
14. Inia Tawalo
15. Enele Malele
Reserves:
16. Isireli Narawa
17. Livai Natave
18. Ananai Rabonu
19. Inia Tukere
20. Kolinio Tamanitoakula
21. Jone Manu
22. Taniela Sogoniwasaloa
23. Mosese Nasilasila