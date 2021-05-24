Some changes for Suva against Naitasiri

A few changes have been made to the defending Skipper Cup champions Suva for their round three clash with Naitasiri tomorrow.

Manoa Tamaya, Fiji 7s extended squad member Apolosi Tora, Keponi Paul, Epeli Misiamate, and Inia Tawalo are in the starting 15.

James Brown will lead the Suva brigade this week, and will be banking on experienced players like Mateo Qolisese, Enele Malele, and Jeke Suguturaga.

Suva faces Naitasiri at 3pm at Naluwai ground.

In other games tomorrow, Northland hosts Namosi at Gatward Park in Korovou, Nadi battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground.

You can watch the Nadroga and Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.

Team list:

1. Mateo Qolisese

2. Kolinio Bulabalavu

3. Joseva Nasaroa

4. Temo Raibevu

5. Manoa Tamaya

6. James Brown

7. Apolosi Tora

8. Jiuta Takubu

9. Aporosa Kenatale

10. Jeke Suguturaga

11. Keponi Paul

12. Vatiliai Dulaki

13. Epeli Misiamate

14. Inia Tawalo

15. Enele Malele

Reserves:

16. Isireli Narawa

17. Livai Natave

18. Ananai Rabonu

19. Inia Tukere

20. Kolinio Tamanitoakula

21. Jone Manu

22. Taniela Sogoniwasaloa

23. Mosese Nasilasila