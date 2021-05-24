Solid start for Vakatawa and Racing 92

Virimi Vakatawa’s Racing 92 ran in five tries to thrash Sam Matavesi’s Northampton Saints in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Racing 92 piled a massive 45-14 win over Northampton in the opener.

Flanker Wenceslas Lauret scored three tries while Argentine wing Juan Imhoff raced in for another two.

Article continues after advertisement

The Saints managed to score two tries through Fraser Dingwall and Courtnall Skosan.

In other matches, Semesa Rokoduguni and Bath fall to Leinster 45-20, Toulouse schooled Cardiff Rugby 39-7 and Nemani Nadolo’s Leicester Tigers edged Bordeaux-Begles 16-13.