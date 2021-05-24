Home

Rugby

Soccer skills helps Naduvalo

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 4, 2022 6:00 am
[Source: File Photo]

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s speedster Vuiviawa Naduvalo is grateful for the soccer skills he learnt from Nadroga Arya College.

Naduvalo is part of the Fiji 7s 17 member training squad in camp preparing for the next leg of the World Series in Toulouse, France.

He says he still watches the local soccer league on television and he’s glad his schoolmate Sunny Deol is playing for Nadroga.

Article continues after advertisement

The 24 year old from Semo village in Nadroga whose best player is Aminiasi Tuimaba believes his soccer skills has really helped him a lot.

“My running, and in stepping like it helps me a lot in my lower body, and through the speed and all those stuff it help me a lot to compete at international level.”

Also part of the training squad are Semi Kunatani and Vatemo Ravouvou.

Players like Manueli Maisamoa and Filipe Sauturaga who missed the last two tournaments due to injury are also back training.

Fiji is pooled with France, Wales and Kenya for the Toulouse 7s which will be held from the 20th to the 22nd of this month.

