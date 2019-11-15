Smith takes guilty plea

Kangaroos legend and Storm hooker Cameron Smith has elected to take the early guilty plea after he was charged for a dangerous throw in his side’s win over Parramatta and will avoid suspension.

NRL.com reports the match review committee decided Smith’s 48th-minute tackle on Dylan Brown was worthy of a grade-one charge – which attracts 100 demerit points.

Melbourne officials were seriously considering contesting the charge at the judiciary last night even though their skipper would have been suspended for next Saturday’s preliminary final if found guilty.

Article continues after advertisement

Smith has entered an early guilty plea and cop the 75 demerit points, enabling him to play the grand final qualifier against the winner of this Friday’s Roosters v Raiders semi-final.

Meanwhile, in week two of the finals, the Roosters meet the Raiders at 8:50 pm on Friday and the Rabbitohs play Eels at 8:50pm on Saturday.

The winners will play the Storm and Panthers next week for a place in the grand final.