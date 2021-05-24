Smith proud of Maroon’s coaching appointment

NRL legend Cameron Smith has opened up on his appointment as Queensland Maroon’s assistant coach.

Smith says he couldn’t be more proud to represent his state alongside Billy Slater.

Smith will join head coach and former teammate Billy Slater, playmaking legend Johnathan Thurston and Sharks assistant Josh Hannay in a dream quartet.

Meanwhile, round four of the NRL kicks off tonight with the Titans facing the West Tigers at 9.05pm.

The Storm vs Bulldogs clash on Sunday at 6pm will be shown live on FBC Sports.

[Source: foxsports.com.au]