Slim chance now for Piutau and Fekitoa to play for Tonga

RNZ
March 30, 2021 1:02 pm
Former All Black Charles Piutau is among a host of Pacific Island rugby stars playing for Bristol. [Source: RNZ]

The chance of former All Blacks Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa playing for Tonga in the final Olympic Sevens Qualifier in Monaco looks highly unlikely.

Players with eligibility for more than one country can switch their international allegiance by participating in Olympic qualifying events provided they had a passport for the second country and complete a stand-down period of three years.

Piutau played his last test for the All Blacks in 2015 and previously stated he would love to represent his Tongan heritage.

The Olympic Sevens Qualifier had been earmarked as a chance for the 29-year-old to complete his switch from New Zealand to Tonga, alongside Fekitoa.

Radio New Zealand reports Tonga Rugby CEO Peter Harding said that was unlikely, as the tournament clashed with the semi-finals of the English Premiership on 19-20 June.

Piutau plays with Semi Radradra and Ratu Siva Naulago for Bristol Bears.

[Source: RNZ]

