Slick Lolesio leads Brumbies to historic Super Rugby AU title

Sixteen years after the Brumbies beat the Crusaders in the 2004 Super Rugby final, the Canberra-based side are the kings of Australian rugby once more after downing an injury-hit and ill-disciplined Queensland Reds 28-23.

In doing so, Dan McKellar’s men did what many have known for a long time – the Brumbies are Australia’s best side, led by a 20-year-old playmaker Noah Lolesio who looks destined for great things.

They might not have lifted the Super Rugby trophy since 2004, but the Brumbies have reached the finals in seven of the past eight seasons including their 2013 runners-up finish to Dave Rennie’s Chiefs.

Article continues after advertisement

When Lolesio banged over a drop goal in the 49th minute the match was as good as done.

The fly-half – playing his first match in two months after tearing his hamstring at the Olympic Stadium – didn’t even wait to watch the ball sail just inside the right-hand upright as he turned, head down and didn’t even crack a smile.

It showed the confidence and the swagger of Australia’s exciting young playmaker and on the evidence of his composed and threatening display it would not surprise if he’s played himself into a Wallabies jersey.