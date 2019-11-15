Sleepy Raiders stage late rally to run down Bulldogs

Two second-half Jack Wighton stunners have set the Raiders up for a grand final rematch with the Roosters where they can steal an all-important top four spot,.

But only after the mother of all scares from cellar dwellers Canterbury.

Having all but slept and slipped through the first 40 minutes to trail 20-12 at half-time, the Raiders lost Tom Starling to the sin bin and Curtis Scott to an ankle injury immediately after the break.

Down to 12 and with the Dogs barking, Wighton proved himself the best running five-eighth in the game twice over, single-handedly sparking an eventual 34-20 victory.

With scything runs from close range in the 48th and 54th minutes, Wighton put the Bulldogs to bed before their defence went the same way.

Canberra’s sixth win from their last seven outings now draws them level with grand final foes, the Roosters, on 24 competition points.

The premiers will be in town next week, with their own star No.6 Luke Keary and Sonny Bill Williams expected to be in tow for a clash that could well dictate who gets that critical second chance come finals time.

For 40 minutes though, the Raiders looked anything but finals-bound.

Canterbury out-enthused them on their own turf and found fortune with both the high ball and left-side raids that once again put Scott’s defensive reads in the spotlight.

