Slater labels Fa'asuamaleaui a leader

[Source: Rugby League.com]

Just 48 hours after Gold Coast Titans forward Tino Fa’asuamaleaui revealed he was not playing well enough, he received a call from Queensland Maroons Coach Billy Slater.

Speaking to nrl.com, the Titans star says as soon as he saw Slater’s number flashed up on his phone screen on Sunday night, he felt instant relief.

Slater was ringing to inform the Gold Coast Titans skipper that he was in the Maroons side for Game I of the 2022 State of Origin series.

Fa’asuamaleaui has also been tipped to be a future Queensland captain by commentators, with Slater also labelling him a Maroons leader.

Origin One will be held next Wednesday at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Meanwhile, NRL round 13 starts tonight with the Titans hosting Cowboys at 9:50, tomorrow the Panthers face Bulldogs at 9:55pm.

On Saturday,Sea Eagles takes on Warriors at 9:35pm with the Raiders playing Roosters on Sunday at 6:05pm.