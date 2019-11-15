Slade set to miss Six Nations start

Henry Slade will miss the start of Six Nations according to Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

This is due to an ankle injury as Slade was forced off in the first-half their team’s 31-22 win over Leicester Tigers and has been ruled out for six to eight weeks.

England opens their Six Nations campaign against France at the Stade de France on February 2 but head coach Eddie Jones must now plan for the testing opening trip to Paris without a key component of his backline.

Baxter says there’s no information at this stage that says Slade’s injury will take quicker or slower than six to eight weeks to heal.

He says it is not for him to say for which game exactly Slade will be back because things can shorten up considerably towards the end of rehab time or they can relapse at the end, so it’s impossible to say.

Slade has been a regular for England since cementing his place in the starting line-up during the 2018 tour to South Africa and was involved in the Rugby World Cup in Japan after recovering from a knee problem.