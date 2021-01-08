Skipper Cup Date Set

The date for one of Fiji’s prestigious domestic rugby competitions, the Skipper Cup has been set.

April 10th is confirmed as the official kick-off date at the Fiji Rugby Union Special General meeting in Lami today.

Rewa will be the first team to challenge the Farebrother Sullivan trophy against current holders Nadi in April.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says suggestions were also made to increase the number of teams in the Skipper Cup.

“There were suggestions to increase the team but the board and likewise this morning endorsed that we continue with the eight teams and the competition will kick-off on the 10th of April and Rewa will be the first challenger to the Farebrother Cup.”

O’Connor adds discussions are still underway for a separate women’s’ competition if sponsors endorse the proposal from the Fiji Rugby Union.

“Discussion also happened today about a separate women’s competition. There were a lot of complaints raised by women, and we are having discussions with the sponsors. The endorsement today is if we have a separate sponsor then we will run a separate women’s competition. Then the main team for the main competition will have the under 19 Girls competition.”

The Vodafone Vanua Cup will have a similar format to last year with Lautoka and Yasawa joining the B-Division after being relegated from the Skipper Cup.