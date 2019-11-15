Skipper Cup win over Suva a special one for Lautoka

The Lautoka rugby side created the biggest upset in the Skipper Cup this week, defeating the Ram Sami Suva side 11-7 at Churchill Park yesterday.

The win is also a special one for the Maroons as it is their first Skipper Cup victory over Suva on their home turf.

Lautoka Rugby Manager Joseph Sikuri says the team is proud to be able to deliver the results for the fans who turned up in numbers to support the side.

“The support of the Vanua, of the Church, our sponsors and families not forgetting our wives and children. Those are the very core people who are behind us and working behind the scene. I want to thank them for their support.”

Lautoka now sits on fifth on the Skipper Cup points table with 13 points after the sixth round.

The Maroons will host Nadroga at Churchill Park in round seven of the Skipper Cup.