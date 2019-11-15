Home

Skipper Cup venue for Suva vs Nadi clash yet to be confirmed

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 21, 2020 12:33 pm

The Skipper Cup match venue for Ram Sami Suva and Nadi this weekend is yet to be confirmed.

Suva was scheduled to host Nadi at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday, however, the venue has been booked for the 44th Fiji Marist 7s.

The Fiji Rugby Union will work with the Suva Rugby Union in the next few days to determine venue.

Looking at the Skipper Cup round 10 games this week, Suva hosts Nadi, Nadroga plays Tailevu at Lawaqa Park and Yasawa meets Lautoka at Churchill Park.

In another match, Naitasiri hosts Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

