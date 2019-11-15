Skipper Cup tickets expected to be available later today

About 5000 tickets will be sold for the Skipper Cup clash between Suva and Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday.

That is the 50% capacity required under the COVID-19 Safe Sports return to play protocol.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says the tickets are expected to be available later today or early tomorrow.

“The ground capacity given to us by Fiji Sports Council is 11,000 10,000 something so we’ve asked for pre-sale of tickets of 5000 capacity for grandstand is 3000 we’ve asked for 1500 tickets and likewise for embankment”.

O’Connor adds there’s so much hype about this first round of competition but what makes it interesting is the Farebrother challenge at Lawaqa Park as some fans turned up at Rugby House yesterday asking for tickets.

“The energy we get of the excitement from the fans I was surprised yesterday that we almost had about 50 people who had come to ask about the tickets in Suva if that’s the interest in Suva you can imagine the interest in Nadroga”.

Nadroga is the defending Farebrother champion while Suva are the current holders of the Skipper Cup title.

The two teams will battle at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park on Saturday at 3:30pm.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform. The commentary will also air on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.

The LIVE coverage will start at 1pm with the women’s game between Nadroga and Suva.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Naitasiri host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meet Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.