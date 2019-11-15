Home

Rugby

Skipper Cup results proves strength in competition says Sorovaki

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 2, 2020 5:23 pm
Namosi vs Nadroga Skipper Cup game on August 1st 2020.

The competitiveness of the first two rounds of the Skipper Cup proves the strength in the competition.

This was something the Fiji Rugby Union have been working on in the last few years.

Former Flying Fijians captain and current FRU Operations Manager Sale Sorovaki says there have been close games last week and again yesterday with Yasawa nearly beating Suva at the ANZ Stadium.

“You know it is something we are working on at the Fiji Rugby Union in the last five years we are trying to strengthen our local competitions because this is where the talented Fijian players will get seen and exposed in and it is part of our pathway into the Flying Fijians.”

In round three next week, Namosi will host Naitasiri for the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge, Tailevu plays Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Yasawa meets Lautoka at Churchill

Park and Nadi play Suva at Prince Charles Park.

